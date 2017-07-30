Ortiz was scratched from his start with Double-A Biloxi due to a fever, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Ortiz had been red hot as of late, so it's a shame to see him have to miss a start now. However, it doesn't appear to be something that should keep him out very long, so he should just be considered day-to-day for the time being.

