Brewers' Luis Ortiz: Set to miss at least two starts
Ortiz (hamstring) is expected to miss at least two turns through the Double-A Biloxi rotation, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
It was initially expected that Ortiz, who was placed on the disabled list Saturday, would miss just one start due to the tight hamstring, but it sounds like he'll miss more than the 7-day minimum with the injury. Since the hamstring issue isn't viewed as a major concern, the organization is likely just exercising caution by holding Ortiz out for two starts after he dealt with the same injury earlier in his career. Ortiz has been dominant through his first four outings with Biloxi this season, posting a 2.53 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21.1 innings.
More News
-
Brewers' Luis Ortiz: Out with hamstring tightness•
-
Brewers' Luis Ortiz: Strikes out eight for Biloxi•
-
Brewers' Luis Ortiz: Expected to toss 100-plus innings•
-
Brewers' Luis Ortiz: Cleared to start Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Luis Ortiz: Scratched with illness•
-
Brewers' Luis Ortiz: Impressive in back-to-back starts•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...