Ortiz (hamstring) is expected to miss at least two turns through the Double-A Biloxi rotation, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

It was initially expected that Ortiz, who was placed on the disabled list Saturday, would miss just one start due to the tight hamstring, but it sounds like he'll miss more than the 7-day minimum with the injury. Since the hamstring issue isn't viewed as a major concern, the organization is likely just exercising caution by holding Ortiz out for two starts after he dealt with the same injury earlier in his career. Ortiz has been dominant through his first four outings with Biloxi this season, posting a 2.53 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21.1 innings.