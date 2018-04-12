Brewers' Luis Ortiz: Strikes out eight for Biloxi
Ortiz tossed six shutout innings Wednesday, giving up five hits and two walks while striking out eight for Double-A Biloxi.
The beefy right-hander has been pitching at Double-A since May of 2016, logging a total of 168.1 innings at the level over that span. Given his experience against this caliber of competition, it's hard to get too excited about anything he does until he gets a promotion to the much more challenging Pacific Coast League. That said, the eight strikeouts were a welcome sight, as his season high for strikeouts in 2017 was seven, on one occasion.
