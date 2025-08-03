Pena is being called up to High-A Wisconsin, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Pena will move up a level after impressing with Single-A Carolina, batting .307 with six home runs, 52 RBI, 57 runs scored and 40 stolen bases over 270 at-bats in 71 contests this year. The 18-year-old has split time between shortstop and third base this season alongside fellow top prospect Jesus Made, and with Made also being promoted to High-A, Pena will likely continue splitting time between the two spots with Wisconsin.