Perdomo (elbow) was activated from the injured list and optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.
Perdomo has recovered from the injury that has sidelined him since late May, but he will not immediately reclaim a spot in the Brewers' bullpen. Perdomo threw the ball well while making seven rehab appearances with Nashville, and if he keeps that up he could rejoin the big club at some point before the season ends.
