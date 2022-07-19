Perdomo (elbow) made the second appearance of his rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Nashville, working one inning while giving up a run on two hits.

Perdomo has resided on the Brewers' 15-day injured list since May 28 due to a right elbow effusion, but with two rehab appearances now under his belt, he looks like he could be on track to be activated shortly after the All-Star break. The right-hander isn't expected to serve as anything more than a low-leverage arm out of the Milwaukee bullpen.