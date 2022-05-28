Perdomo was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow effusion Saturday.

Perdomo struck out two in two scoreless innings against the Cardinals on Friday, but he was dealing with some swelling afterward that will force him to spend time on the IL. However, the Brewers are hopeful that the 29-year-old's injury is relatively minor, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. Miguel Sanchez was recalled to take Perdomo's place in the bullpen.