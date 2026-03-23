Rengifo is likely to share playing time at third base with David Hamilton, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

McCalvy lists Rengifo as the Brewers' expected primary third baseman, but he also notes that it's possible the left-handed-hitting Hamilton starts Opening Day versus White Sox righty Shane Smith. Rengifo is a switch hitter but has historically been much better against lefties (.749 OPS) than righties (.665 OPS). A strict platoon is unlikely, as manager Pat Murphy figures to be fluid in how he doles out playing time at the hot corner. Prospects Jett Williams and/or Cooper Pratt could also push their way into the third-base mix at some point this season.