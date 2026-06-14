Brewers' Luis Rengifo: Losing out on starts vs. RHPs

Rengifo will start at third base and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Though he'll be part of the starting nine Sunday while southpaw Cristopher Sanchez toes the rubber for Philadelphia, Rengifo had been held out of the lineup for each of the previous three games, when Milwaukee faced three right-handed starters or bulk relievers. Rengifo has gone just 4-for-24 (.167 average) at the plate over his last nine games and appears to have faded into a utility role with Joey Ortiz regaining favor on the left side of the Milwaukee infield.