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Rengifo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Rengifo started eight of Milwaukee's past 10 games and started that stretch hot by going 6-for-17, but he's followed that with just one hit in his last 11 at-bats. Joey Ortiz will return to the starting nine at shortstop Tuesday while David Hamilton mans the hot corner.

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