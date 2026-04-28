Brewers' Luis Rengifo: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rengifo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Rengifo started eight of Milwaukee's past 10 games and started that stretch hot by going 6-for-17, but he's followed that with just one hit in his last 11 at-bats. Joey Ortiz will return to the starting nine at shortstop Tuesday while David Hamilton mans the hot corner.
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