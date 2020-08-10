Urias (illness) was activated from the injured list Monday.
Urias is finally ready for his Brewers debut after a positive COVID-19 test wiped out his entire summer camp and sent him to the injured list to open the season. While the 23-year-old likely has more talent than any Brewers infielder not named Keston Hiura, there's no guarantee he handles a heavy workload right away. Despite his prospect pedigree, he failed to distinguish himself in 83 games for the Padres over the last two seasons, hitting .221/.318/.331 with just six homers and one steal.