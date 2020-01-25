Urias is being evaluated for a wrist injury sustained at the end of the winter season in Mexico, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Urias developed soreness at the end of the winter season, and he'll return to the United States in order to have the injury evaluated, although the exact nature and severity of the injury are unclear. The 22-year-old was traded from the Padres to the Brewers in November and figures to be the team's shortstop on Opening Day if he is healthy.