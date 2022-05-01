Urias (quadriceps) served as a designated hitter and went 0-for-3 while reaching base on a hit by pitch during his rehab game Sunday with Double-A Biloxi.

Urias has now appeared in seven games at Biloxi, recording only four hits but reaching base eight times in total across 31 plate appearances. He's also seen plenty of time in the field during the rehab assignment, so unless he experienced some sort of setback in his recovery from the left quad injury Sunday, he should return from the 10-day injured list and make his season debut for the Brewers on Tuesday against the Reds. Once activated, Urias should take on a full-time role at third base, where Jace Peterson and Mike Brosseau had been working in a platoon capacity through the first three-plus weeks of the season.