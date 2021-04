Urias went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run and three walks Tuesday against the Brewers.

Urias provided the Brewers only offense for the day, smacking a two-run home run against Alec Mills in the second inning. Though he has only four hits in 30 at-bats this season, Urias has reached base at a .333 clip thanks to a 23.1 percent walk rate. Urias has also collected an extra-base hit in consecutive games and should have ample playing time to get his bat going more consistently.