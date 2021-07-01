Urias went 4-for-5 with a pair of home runs, four RBI and three runs scored Wednesday against the Cubs.

Urias destroyed Chicago pitching out of the leadoff spot, blasting a two-run homer in the first inning and a solo shot in the sixth. He also added a double and single for his first four-hit performance of the season. After showing very little offensively in his first three big-league seasons, Urias has broken out in 2021 with a .247/.338/.433 slash line to go with 10 home runs and 39 RBI. He's also swiped three bases in three attempts. Urias racked up an .875 OPS across 102 at-bats during the month of June.