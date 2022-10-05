Urias went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Tuesday's victory over Arizona.

Urias produced two of Milwaukee's three runs Tuesday, getting to Arizona ace Zac Gallen for a couple of extra-base hits. His solo shot in the third inning, Urias' 16th on the season, put Milwaukee up 2-0, and he later smacked a double to score Jace Peterson in the fifth inning. Over his last 10 games dating back to Sept. 20, Urias is batting .382 (13-for-34) with five extra-base hits, four RBI and six runs scored.