Brewers' Luis Urias: Not in Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Urias isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Royals.
Urias went 0-for-6 with a run, an RBI and four walks across the last three games. Pablo Reyes will take over at shortstop and bat ninth.
