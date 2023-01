Urias agreed to a one-year, $4.7 million contract with the Brewers on Friday to avoid arbitration, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Urias will receive a sizable raise in his second year of arbitration eligibility after he made $2.55 million in 2022. The 25-year-old struggled during the first half last season, but he found more success after the All-Star break with a .790 OPS in 56 games.