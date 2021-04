Urias (calf) is starting at shortstop and batting eighth Friday against the Cubs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old missed the past two games with right calf cramps after exiting Monday's contest, but he'll rejoin the starting nine after Thursday's scheduled off day. Urias is 5-for-13 with two homers, two doubles, six walks, eight RBI and four runs over his past six games.