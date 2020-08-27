site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Luis Urias: Retreats to bench
Urias is not starting Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Reds.
Jace Peterson is starting at the keystone in place of Urias in this one. In 12 games since returning from the IL, Urias is slashing .268/.333/.341 with four RBI and four runs scored.
