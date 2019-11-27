Brewers' Luis Urias: Shipped to Milwaukee
Urias was traded from the Padres to the Brewers along with Eric Lauer in exchange for Trent Grisham and Zach Davies, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The Padres had been rumored to be shopping Urias, whom the Brewers have long coveted, and Milwaukee had a crowded outfield, so they lined up as trade partners. Orlando Arcia's bat is well below-average at shortstop and Keston Hiura is a very poor defender at second base, so Urias' ability to play both middle-infield spots will come in handy. Hiura obviously won't lose out on playing time, but giving him occassional starts at first base, where his throwing arm wouldn't be as big of a liability, might make sense. Urias figures to be the Opening Day shortstop, and the Brewers may even non-tender Arcia. He has a potentially plus (or better) hit tool, but it has not yet translated consistently against big-league pitching. However, he is still just 22 years old, and while he hit .223 last year, he got on base at a .329 clip. It is a home park upgrade for Urias and he goes to an organization that is less likely to mess with his playing time, so this results in a bump in his fantasy value.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Prospects: Top 10 third basemen
Few teams are genuinely hurting for a third baseman, but the position has minor-league talent...
-
Prospects: Top 10 second basemen
With studs at the top and speed throughout, second base remains a hodgepodge in the prospect...
-
Prospects: Top 10 first basemen
For a position that's never hurting for depth in Fantasy, first base is typically light on...