Urias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Urias' move to the bench comes one day after he tied a franchise record by committing three errors in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Pirates. Despite the poor showing in the field, Urias still appears to be entrenched as the Brewers' everyday shortstop. He's not offering much from a fantasy perspective with a .154 average, one home run and one stolen base through 14 games, but Urias has been more valuable in real-life terms thanks to an elite 23.5 percent walk rate.