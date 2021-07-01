Urias is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates.
Urias will get a well-deserved breather Thursday after he ignited the Brewers with a 4-for-5 afternoon in the team's thrilling 15-7 win over the Cubs on Wednesday. Kolten Wong (calf) will check back into the lineup after a four-game absence, so Urias should drop in the order after he filled in at the leadoff spot while Wong was out.
