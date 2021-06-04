Manager Craig Counsell said Friday that Urias will serve as the primary second baseman while Kolten Wong recovers from his oblique strain, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

Urias is starting at second base and batting leadoff Friday against Arizona, though Counsell noted that he won't necessarily hit atop the order going forward. Nonetheless, the infielder figures to get most of the reps at the keystone until Wong returns from the injured list, which figures to be sometime in late-June at the earliest.