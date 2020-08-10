Urias will bat seventh and play second base in his season debut Monday against Minnesota.

It will take more than one game to figure out just how frequently Urias will be in the lineup for his new team, but the fact that he's starting immediately upon being activated from the COVID-19 injured list is undoubtedly a good sign. He'll push regular second baseman Keston Hiura to the designated hitter spot, an arrangement the Brewers could potentially use quite frequently until Ryan Braun (finger) returns from the injured list.