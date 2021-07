Urias went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 5-0 win over the Mets during the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

The 24-year-old infielder went yard in both ends of the twin bill, giving him 12 homers on the year. Urias has emerged as a solid contributor for the Brewers, slashing .266/.338/.492 since the beginning of June with seven home runs, 19 RBI and 25 runs through 33 games.