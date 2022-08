Urias went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Monday's 4-0 win over the Dodgers.

Urias didn't start the contest, but he came into the game as a defensive replacement in the third inning after Mike Brosseau left with a rib cage injury. In the following frame, Urias took advantage of the opportunity by drilling a solo homer for Milwaukee's first run. The long ball ended an ice cold stretch for Urias in which he had gone 0-for-20 over his past six games.