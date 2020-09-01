site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Luis Urias: Takes seat Tuesday
Urias isn't in Tuesday's lineup against the Tigers.
Urias has gone 1-for-13 with one RBI, one run and eight strikeouts over the past three games, and he'll get a breather Tuesday. Keston Hiura will take his place at second base.
