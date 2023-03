Urias hit a three-run homer during Monday's 6-5 loss for Team Mexico to Team Japan in the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic.

Urias swatted the homer with two runners on off an otherwise impressive Roki Sasaki to give Mexico a 3-0 lead in the fourth. The infielder played well in the tournament with a .278/.381/.444 slash with a homer and four RBI. With Mexico now eliminated he'll head back to Arizona where he's expected to be a regular for the Brewers during the 2023 campaign.