Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said Urias (quadriceps) is unlikely to begin a minor-league rehab assignment this weekend, though the 24-year-old could get "controlled at-bats" at the team's spring training facility in Arizona, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Stearns added that Urias' timeline for making his season debut since he was placed on the 10-day injured list April 7, though the Brewers haven't specifically provided a target date for his return. Urias has been able to perform baseball activities in Arizona, so if he's able to get some at-bats in against live pitching within the next few days, he could be cleared to head out on a rehab assignment at some point next week. Jace Peterson and Mike Brosseau will continue to work in a platoon at third base for the big club while Urias is sideliend.