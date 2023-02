Voit signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Tuesday that includes and invitation to spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Voit is coming off a season for the Padres and Nationals which saw him post a .226/.308/.402 batting line with 22 home runs and 69 RBI. He'll give the Brew Crew another option at designated hitter and first base and would figure to be part of the Opening Day roster, barring any surprises. Voit turned 32 last week.