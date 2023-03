Voit's minor-league contract with the Brewers contains an out clause which he can exercise Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Voit went 2-for-2 with a walk on Monday versus the Reds and is now batting .346/.370/.538 with one home run over 10 Cactus League games. The Brewers surely would like to keep him around, but complicating matters is that Keston Hiura is competing for a similar role and he's out of options. Milwaukee and Voit will have some decisions to make this week.