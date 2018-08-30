Brewers' Manny Pina: Absent from Thursday's lineup
Pina (mouth) is not in Thursday's lineup against Cincinnati.
This shouldn't come as a surprise considering Pina received five stitches in his lip Wednesday night after getting struck by a pitch during the contest. Fortunately, he avoided a concussion and is expected to return to the lineup shortly. It's unclear if he will be available off the bench Thursday, but consider him day-to-day moving forward while Erik Kratz handles the catching duties for the series finale.
