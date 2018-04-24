Brewers' Manny Pina: Activated from disabled list
Pina (calf) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday.
Pina missed the minimum amount of games while dealing with a right calf strain. He'll rejoin a Brewers team which has also been without second-string catcher Stephen Vogt (shoulder) all season, with third-stringer Jett Bandy hitting just .195 in their absence. Temporary backup catcher Jacob Nottingham was sent down to Triple-A Colorado Springs to make room for Pina.
