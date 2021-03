According to manager Craig Counsell, Pina (shoulder) is OK after exiting Monday's spring game against the Padres, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Pina was pulled from the exhibition due to discomfort in his left shoulder, but his removal was merely precautionary. Per Haudricourt, Pina was already attempting to convince his skipper to play in Tuesday's matchup. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Brewers give him a few days off following Monday's scare.