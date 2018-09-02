Pina went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday during the Brewers' loss to the Nationals.

Pina lifted his eighth homer of the year over the left-field wall off a pitch from Jimmy Cordero in the seventh inning. The 31-year-old is now batting .258/.315/.402 in 299 plate appearances and will continue serving as Milwaukee's primary catcher.

