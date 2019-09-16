Pina was scheduled for a full workout Monday, and if all goes well, he'll take the MLB's concussion test again, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Pina was in line to hit, run and throw Monday, meaning he's likely put any concussion-like symptoms behind him. However, before he's cleared to return, he'll need to pass the league's concussion test, which should take place within the next few days.

More News
Our Latest Stories