Pina went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in Sunday's victory over the Pirates.

Pina continues to produce at the plate, and he now owns a healthy .319/.347/.420 line since the All-Star break. He and Erik Kratz have generally split the playing time over the same span, but Pina has been playing more of late, starting four of the last six games.

