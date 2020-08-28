site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Manny Pina: Could be done for season
Pina was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a torn meniscus in his right knee.
This injury typically requires a 4-to-6 week recovery, so Pina's season could be over. Jacob Nottingham was recalled to take over the backup catcher duties.
