Pina is experiencing significant pain in his sprained left thumb and could potentially miss the remainder of the season, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Pina sprained his thumb while apply a tag at home plate during Thursday's game against the Cubs. If he is indeed forced to sit out the remainder of the regular season, then Jett Bandy and Andrew Susac will serve as the primary replacements behind Stephen Vogt at catcher.

