Brewers' Manny Pina: Day off Wednesday
Pina is not in the lineup against Arizona on Wednesday.
Pina will receive a standard day off following three straight starts, going 5-for-11 with one double during those games. In his absence, Jett Bandy will catch Brandon Woodruff and bat eighth.
