Brewers' Manny Pina: Dealing with thumb injury
Pina sprained his left thumb during the 10th inning of Thursday's game against the Cubs, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Pina did not participate in batting practice prior to Friday's game, and is once again out of the lineup with a right-hander on the mound for Chicago. With Kyle Hendricks, another righty, set to toss Saturday, it appears as though manager Craig Counsell could choose to start Stephen Vogt for a third straight game, especially if Pina is unable to compete. He should be considered day-to-day for the time being, but may be deployed as a pinch hitter depending on the severity of this setback.
