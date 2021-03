Pina was involved in a collision at the plate and left Monday's game against the Padres after the first inning, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

He stayed in the game initially, but was replaced by Payton Henry in the second inning. This is particularly concerning, as Pina had knee surgery last summer, and appeared to be pretty shaken up after the collision with Tommy Pham. He should be considered day-to-day for now.