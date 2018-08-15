Brewers' Manny Pina: Exits after taking knee to head
Pina exited Wednesday's game against the Cubs with an apparent injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Pina took a Javy Baez knee to the head attempting to get back to second base in the seventh inning. He initially stayed in the game, coming around to score, but was replaced by Erik Kratz prior to the bottom half of the frame. Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear at this point. The backstop was 1-for-2 with a walk and run scored before exiting.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...