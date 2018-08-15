Pina exited Wednesday's game against the Cubs with an apparent injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Pina took a Javy Baez knee to the head attempting to get back to second base in the seventh inning. He initially stayed in the game, coming around to score, but was replaced by Erik Kratz prior to the bottom half of the frame. Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear at this point. The backstop was 1-for-2 with a walk and run scored before exiting.

