Brewers' Manny Pina: Exits with undisclosed issue Tuesday
Pina (undisclosed) was removed from Tuesday's game against the Cardinals in the seventh inning, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.
Jett Bandy came on to replace Pina, who appeared to be favoring his lower leg according to Minnaert. There's no word yet on the exact nature or extent of Pina's injury, but with a day game looming Wednesday, the Brewers may opt to rest him for the series finale in St. Louis before an off-day Thursday.
