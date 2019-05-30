Pina (hamstring) is expected to rejoin the Brewers in Pittsburgh this weekend, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Pina has been sidelined since May 15 with a hamstring injury. He's played in two rehab games with Low-A Wisconsin, going 1-for-6 with a pair of RBI in those contests. The backstop is set to play once more for the Timber Rattlers on Thursday before rejoining the Brewers in Pittsburgh.