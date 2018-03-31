Brewers' Manny Pina: Gets breather Saturday
Pina is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres.
Pina will head to the bench for Saturday's series finale after starting the first two games of the season behind the dish. In his place, Jett Bandy will start at catcher and hit eighth.
