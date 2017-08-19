Play

Pina is not in the lineup Saturday against the Rockies, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Pina will head to the bench for a much needed breather after starting eight of the past nine games behind the plate. Stephen Vogt, who was recently activated from the disabled list, will take his place in the lineup. Even with Vogt back, Pina should continue to see steady playing time.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast