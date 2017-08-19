Brewers' Manny Pina: Gets breather Saturday
Pina is not in the lineup Saturday against the Rockies, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Pina will head to the bench for a much needed breather after starting eight of the past nine games behind the plate. Stephen Vogt, who was recently activated from the disabled list, will take his place in the lineup. Even with Vogt back, Pina should continue to see steady playing time.
