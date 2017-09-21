Play

Pina is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.

As has been the case recently, Pina will give way to Stephen Vogt behind the dish with a right-handed pitcher (Jake Arrieta) toeing the rubber for the opposition. Expect Pina to be available off the bench as a defensive replacement.

