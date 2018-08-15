Brewers' Manny Pina: Headed for further evaluation
Pina is headed back to Milwaukee to have his injured shoulder evaluated, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Pina suffered the injury after colliding with Javy Baez at second base during Wednesday's game against the Cubs. Specifics regarding the injury, as well as a possible timetable for his return, should emerge after Pina is further evaluated in the coming days. If Pina is forced to hit the disabled list, Jacob Nottingham would likely join the big-league club and split catching duties with Erik Kratz.
